Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25.
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter.
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
