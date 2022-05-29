Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $21.88 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

