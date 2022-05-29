Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

