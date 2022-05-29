Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) will report $9.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.00 and the highest is $9.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings of $5.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $27.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $20.93 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

NYSE:RS opened at $204.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,277,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,474 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,156 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

