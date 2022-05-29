Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNLSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Renault from €37.00 ($39.36) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Renault from €62.00 ($65.96) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Renault from €49.00 ($52.13) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

RNLSY stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. Renault has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

