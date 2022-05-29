ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

SOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of SOL opened at $4.86 on Friday. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.28 million, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ReneSola by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ReneSola by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ReneSola by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ReneSola by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.