ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Short Interest Update

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

