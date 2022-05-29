Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.22 Million

Brokerages expect Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.19 million to $31.25 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $104.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $105.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $119.23 million to $122.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reservoir Media.

RSVR opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Reservoir Media has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment bought 92,914 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $668,051.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan P. Taylor bought 132,735 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $954,364.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 260,655 shares of company stock worth $1,882,301.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 14,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after buying an additional 441,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reservoir Media by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 39.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

