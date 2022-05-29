Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.0 days.

OTCMKTS REVXF remained flat at $$44.88 on Friday. Revenio Group Oyj has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $44.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Revenio Group Oyj, a health technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells medical instruments for the early detection of glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration in Finland, Italy, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers ic100 and ic200 tonometers; Icare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; Icare TONOVET Plus tonometers for animals; fundus imaging devices comprising EIDON, DRS, and DRSplus; MAIA, a microperimeter to measure the effectiveness of drugs for retinal disease treatment; COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images; and Ventica, to examine the variability in tidal breathing in children.

