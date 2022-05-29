Reviewing DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DBV Technologies and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 259.24%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A -77.11% -53.52% Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $5.71 million 32.78 -$97.81 million ($0.78) -1.96 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies.

About DBV Technologies (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The milk-induced company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA); Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (Get Rating)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on searching for a target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the organ space sub-sector. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

