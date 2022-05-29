Reviewing E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million 6.52 -$165.78 million ($0.87) -9.52 Change Healthcare $3.09 billion 2.40 -$112.21 million ($0.24) -99.16

Change Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E2open Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for E2open Parent and Change Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00 Change Healthcare 0 1 3 0 2.75

E2open Parent currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.02%. Change Healthcare has a consensus price target of $25.81, suggesting a potential upside of 8.46%. Given E2open Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Change Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -38.96% -3.73% -2.33% Change Healthcare -2.27% 12.97% 4.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats E2open Parent on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, clinical decision support, value-based payment, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment provides solutions for financial, administrative, and clinical and pharmacy transactions; connected consumer health; intelligent healthcare network; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; data; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment offers solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company serves commercial insurers, private insurers, BlueCross Blue Shield plans, Medicare/Medicaid plans, provider-sponsored payers, third party administrators, emerging technology and data-driven health plans, and other specialty health benefits insurers, as well as hospitals and health systems, physician practices, dentists, pharmacies, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, telehealth providers, senior care facilities, laboratories, and other healthcare providers. Change Healthcare Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

