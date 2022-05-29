Reviewing Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) and Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gevo and Gores Holdings VIII, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gevo presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.89%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and Gores Holdings VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -7,625.77% -11.70% -9.73% Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gevo and Gores Holdings VIII’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $710,000.00 1,204.83 -$59.20 million ($0.32) -13.25 Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Gores Holdings VIII has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gevo.

Summary

Gores Holdings VIII beats Gevo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gevo (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. Gevo, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Axens North America, Inc. for ethanol-to-jet technology and sustainable aviation fuel commercial project development. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Gores Holdings VIII (Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

