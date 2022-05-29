Reviewing Janux Therapeutics (JANX) & The Competition

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) is one of 938 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Janux Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Janux Therapeutics $3.64 million -$32.67 million -7.66 Janux Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $249.40 million -1.40

Janux Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Janux Therapeutics. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Janux Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janux Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Janux Therapeutics Competitors 6470 21188 43421 871 2.54

Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.63%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 123.51%. Given Janux Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Janux Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janux Therapeutics -903.80% -11.81% -11.40% Janux Therapeutics Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Janux Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. is also developing a Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and CD28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. In addition, its EGFR-TRACTr is designed to target EGFR in many cancer types with multiple approved monoclonal antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

