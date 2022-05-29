Reviewing Velo3D (VLD) & Its Rivals

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Velo3D to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velo3D and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 1 0 2 0 2.33 Velo3D Competitors 345 1122 1634 44 2.44

Velo3D currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 162.10%. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 51.66%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A -81.59% -18.26% Velo3D Competitors 9.04% 0.96% 3.35%

Risk and Volatility

Velo3D has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velo3D’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Velo3D and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $27.44 million -$107.09 million -0.60 Velo3D Competitors $2.83 billion $454.74 million 14.61

Velo3D’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D. Velo3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Velo3D competitors beat Velo3D on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

