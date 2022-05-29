Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Rexel from €23.00 ($24.47) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.
Shares of Rexel stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Rexel has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $24.42.
Rexel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rexel (RXEEY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.