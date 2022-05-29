Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Rexel from €23.00 ($24.47) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of Rexel stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Rexel has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

