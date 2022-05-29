RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.