RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,233.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $141,064. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

