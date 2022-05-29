RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the April 30th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RIBT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,781,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,373. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 530,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $386,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,810,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,417.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,916,447 shares of company stock worth $2,121,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

