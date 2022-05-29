Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of RMBI stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214. The company has a market cap of $182.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $18.16.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

In other news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

