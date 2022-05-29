Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in May

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the April 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $100.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

