Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.93 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $153.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
