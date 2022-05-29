Robinhood Markets (HOOD) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Robinhood Markets to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -203.12% -33.63% -8.77% Robinhood Markets Competitors 13.56% 19.18% 5.52%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Robinhood Markets and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 3 6 6 0 2.20 Robinhood Markets Competitors 543 2240 2256 73 2.36

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $21.02, suggesting a potential upside of 102.54%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 35.65%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robinhood Markets and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $1.82 billion -$3.69 billion -0.95 Robinhood Markets Competitors $7.37 billion $1.55 billion 14.14

Robinhood Markets’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets. Robinhood Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Robinhood Markets competitors beat Robinhood Markets on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

