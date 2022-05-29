Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

RMTI stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

