Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
