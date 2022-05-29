ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506. ROHM has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

