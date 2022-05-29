ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ROHCY traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506. ROHM has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.
