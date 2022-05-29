Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Update

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $969,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROSS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,212. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

