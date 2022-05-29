Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in May

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS KKWFF opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $34.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on KKWFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects.

