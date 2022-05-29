Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in May

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rubis stock remained flat at $$27.05 during trading on Friday. Rubis has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Get Rubis alerts:

Rubis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.