Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 263.25 ($3.31).

SBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.91) to GBX 233 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £74,133.36 ($93,284.71).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 173.20 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 276 ($3.47). The stock has a market cap of £530 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

