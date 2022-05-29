Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 263.25 ($3.31).
SBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.91) to GBX 233 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In other news, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £74,133.36 ($93,284.71).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.
About Sabre Insurance Group (Get Rating)
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
Featured Articles
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.