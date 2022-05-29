Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Update

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

SB stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 351,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 51,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

