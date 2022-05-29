Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 1.05.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
