Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 15,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,025.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 13,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,466.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.