Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 6th

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 21-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of SAPMY stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAPMY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Saipem from €1.20 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Saipem from €1.20 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

