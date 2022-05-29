Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.80. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Salisbury Bancorp shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 31st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.