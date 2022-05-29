SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,400 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 1,002,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SNBIF stock opened at 9.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 9.40. SanBio has a 12-month low of 8.25 and a 12-month high of 16.75.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SanBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

