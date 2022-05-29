Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.97 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share.

SAFM traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.21. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $155.34 and a 12 month high of $201.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 9.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

