Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 529,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

