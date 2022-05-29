SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
SBFG opened at $18.05 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.
About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
