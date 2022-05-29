SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

SBFG opened at $18.05 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

