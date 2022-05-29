Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

SAIC opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

