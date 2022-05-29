SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will report sales of $54.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.49 million to $55.62 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $47.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $232.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.42 million to $233.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $255.60 million, with estimates ranging from $241.39 million to $272.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 12.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SeaSpine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNE opened at $8.65 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $318.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.28.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.