Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Short Interest Update

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the April 30th total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMFR shares. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
In other Sema4 news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.
Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $2.16 on Friday. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.
Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sema4 (Get Rating)
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
