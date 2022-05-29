SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.
About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
