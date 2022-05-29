SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Update

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 14,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SeqLL stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. SeqLL has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SeqLL in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeqLL during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeqLL during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SeqLL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

