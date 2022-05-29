ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 420,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 594,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.63.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,880,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 577,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 361,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 124,928 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SREV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceSource International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
