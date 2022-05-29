ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 420,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 594,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. ServiceSource International has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ServiceSource International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,880,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 577,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 361,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,369,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 124,928 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SREV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceSource International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

