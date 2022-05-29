ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. ServiceSource International has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.68.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,587 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 60,218 shares of company stock worth $67,506. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.