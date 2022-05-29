Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

SHBI stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $395.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

