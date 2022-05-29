Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Grows By 52.9%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of KRKR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 21,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,523. The company has a market cap of $34.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.86. 36Kr has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 28.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

