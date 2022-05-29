Short Interest in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Decreases By 35.7%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASGI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 9,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,633. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $334,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

