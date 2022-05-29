Short Interest in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Decreases By 35.7%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ASGI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 9,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,633. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.
About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
