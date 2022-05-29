Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Increases By 57.1%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. Absa Group has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Separately, HSBC cut Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. It provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services.

