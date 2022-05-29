Short Interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Declines By 47.2%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the April 30th total of 87,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $34,829,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 938,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 620,842 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367,262 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter worth $2,664,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in AEA-Bridges Impact by 110.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 454,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 238,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

AEA-Bridges Impact stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 46,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.