Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Increases By 45.6%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEMD shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $1.47 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

